Kathmandu: CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda today and briefed him regarding the ongoing cooperation between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India & Nepal and the MoU signed in the field of public sector audit.

CAG 🇮🇳 Sh. Girish Chandra Murmu also called on Hon’ble Finance Minister of🇳🇵Mr. Barsaman Pun Close partnership between the Supreme Audit Institutions of 🇮🇳 & 🇳🇵 adds yet another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship.