CAG of India and Nepal signed MOU to enhance collaboration in audit fields

Mr.Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a step towards fostering international cooperation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr. Toyam Raya, Auditor General of Nepal. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two SAIs. Through this MoU, a platform will be established for the capacity development and exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals and technical teams through collaboration in training programs and mutual assistance in conducting audits.

Mr. Girish Chandra Murmu, CAG of India, called on PM of Nepal Shri C M Prachanda and briefed him about the cooperation between the

Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Nepal and the MoU signed in the field of public sector audit. CAG apprised the Prime Minister that SAI of India has always been one of the first Government organizations to adopt new technology in its working model. Be it digitizing the accounting and entitlement process, adopting IT enabled audit, workflow automations, etc. Mr. Murmu also called on Finance Minister of Nepal, Mr. Barsaman Pun highlighting the close partnership between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Nepal adds yet another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship.

Mr. Murmu also apprised him about various initiatives taken by SAI India at field as well as central level for Digitisation of Accounting process. Mr. Murmu also met the Hon’ble Chairman of Public Account Committee of Nepal Parliament Mr. Rishikesh Pokharel and discussed mutual cooperation in the field of public sector audit. Mr. Murmu highlighted the numerous efforts made by SAI India to engage productively with PAC at central and state level.

During the signing ceremony of the MoU, Mr. Murmu expressed his confidence in the partnership between the SAI of India and Nepal as this was a reaffirmation of the values and goals that both the institutions have shared over a long period for cementing of the ties that already exist between the two nations.

Mr. Murmu, while emphasising. the importance of the agreement in developing and strengthening the professional capacity, stated that this was the right time for both the institutions to enter a new phase of collaborative engagement to improve work methodologies and exchange of knowledge of public sector auditing.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of India and Nepal underscoring a shared commitment to excellence in auditing practices.