JNPA Commemorates Independence Day With Great Fervour and “Har Ghar Tiranga” As The Theme

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), renowned as India’s best-performing port, marked India’s 77th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, focusing on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The JNPort community took part in the festivities at the JNPA Administration Building. The event commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony by Chief Guest Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA, in the presence of JNPA Head of Departments and CISF officials, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.

Speaking at the Independence Day gathering, Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA stated, “As we commemorate our Independence Day, over the past year, JNPA has organized numerous activities as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, highlighting our diverse accomplishments and contributions that have enhanced our nation’s prestige across various domains. Since independence, India’s maritime sector and ports have significantly contributed to the nation’s economic growth, with J N Port playing a pivotal role for 34 years. May we, as the best performing port in India, continue to elevate the nation’s eminence on the global stage in the days ahead.”

Later, Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA honored employees for their noteworthy contribution to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

JNPA, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways, Government of India, arranged various events throughout this year, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, benefiting both employees and the public. These initiatives included free health checkup camps, educational visits to the port for college students and faculty to raise awareness about the port sector, diverse competitions, cultural events, tree planting activities, and more.

The Independence Day celebration culminated with Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh extending warm Independence Day greetings to all JNPA employees, Labor Trustees, and stakeholders. This was followed by a cultural event organized by CISF officials centered around the theme of patriotism.