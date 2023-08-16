MCL celebrates I-Day with patriotic fervour

Sambalpur: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited on Tuesday with patriotic fervor and enthusiasm with Chairman-cum-Managing Director (MCL) hoisting the Tricolour at the company headquarters. Shri OP Singh, took salute of the ceremonial parade, which comprised 29 marching contingents.

Other dignitaries included Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel); Shri PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO); Shri JK Borah, Director(Technical/Operations); Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance); and Shri AK Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning).

In his Independence Day message, Shri Singh extended his greetings to all and paid solemn tribute to the freedom fighters, soldiers and brave coal miners for their unwavering service and contribution in ensuring energy security for the nation.

Energy-packed cultural programme performed by the students of 11 participating schools added colour to the celebrations, which concluded with distribution of prizes and trophies to the best performances of the day by the dignitaries.

President Jagriti Mahila Mandal Smt Padmaja Singh who was also present along with vice-presidents Smt Alpana Shukla Rao, Smt Arti Deuri, Smt Rashmi Behura and Smt Anjali Bapat gave away prizes to the winners. On this occasion, meritorious students of class 10th and 12th and employees with distinguished service were also awarded.

Earlier, Shri Keshav Rao hoisted the National Flag at corporate office and distributed Certificate Of Appreciation to the OISF personnel.

Similar celebrations were organised at MCL Areas and project offices spread over in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.