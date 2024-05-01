Indian Meteorological Department releases weather forecast for the 1st week of May 2024

- A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough runs from Bihar to Nagaland in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India are prevailing. Under their influence:
- Fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning & gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during next 5 days with isolated hailstorm over Sikkim on 01st May, 2024.
- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 01st-02nd and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 01st-03rd May; with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 01st & 02nd May and south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura on 02nd May 2024.
- A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from 3rd May. Under its influence:
- Scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 03rd-06th May 2024.
- Isolated very light/light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over West Uttar Pradesh. Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan during 04th-06th May 2024
- Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 01st–03rd May, 2024.
- Rainfall activity is likely over south peninsular India with isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Telangana. Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 05th-08th May, 2024.
Heat Wave, Warm Night and Hot & Humid weather warning for next 5 days
- Maximum temperatures in the range of 44-47°C likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal, East Jharkhand, north Odisha and Rayalaseema till 03rd May and decrease thereafter.
- Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal; some parts of Odisha, Bihar; in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand during 01st-02nd May and reduce in intensity thereafter with heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the region during subsequent 3 days.
- Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema during next 3 days and heat wave conditions during subsequent 2 days
- Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during next 4-5 days; over Kerala on 01st & 02nd and over Tamil Nadu during 01st -03rd May.
- Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State during 01st -05th and over Marathwada during 03rd-05th May.
- Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Coast Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and West Assam on 01st May 2024.
- Warm night very likely to prevail over Chhattisgarh during 01st-03rd; over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 03rd-05th; over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal on 01st & 02nd May 2024.