Adani DAV Public school celebrates 77th Independence Day

Dhamra: 77th Independence Day has been celebrated in Adani DAV Public School with great joy and pomp. The Honourable Chief Guest of the day, Mr. Mrunmaya Kumar Manna, Assistant Project Manager, Adani Foundation, Dhamra Port unfurled the National Flag. The Chief Guest received salutes from NCC Cadets, Scouts & Guides, Red Cross and different houses. Students delivered heart-touching speeches about the dedication of freedom fighters. A dance programme was done about rich cultural heritage on the theme ‘Bande Mataram’. The Chief Guest, Mr. Mrunmaya Kumar Manna motivated all students to work for the motherland and to respect the teachers. The Guest of Honour, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Padhy advised all students to shoulder all responsibilities and to develop the country towards excellence. The Principal, Ms. Krishnapriya Sarangi encouraged all students to take pledge to work for the nation with utmost dedication. Then the Chief Guest along with all dignitaries witnessed all house-board activities and inaugurated the school wall magazine. Mr. A. K. Benarjee and Ms. G.S. Parmar were the moderators of the programme. The welcome address was given by Mr. S.K Nayak. Vote of thanks was given by Mr. S. Pati.