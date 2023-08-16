DMRC submitted DPR of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project to Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was engaged with the responsibility of preparing the Detailed Project Report of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project . DMRC after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topo-graphic survey, environmental & social impact assessments, completed the Detailed Project Report preparation and submitted to the Chief Secretary.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the Phase-I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail will cover

– Biju Patnaik Airport

– Capital Hospital

– Sishu Bhawan

– Bapujinagar

– Bhubaneswar Railway Station

– Ram Mandir Square

– Vanivihar

– Acharya Vihar Square

– Jaydev Vihar Square

– Xavier Square

– Rail Sadan

– District Centre

– Damana Square

– Patia Square

– KIIT Square

– Nandan Vihar

– Raghunathpur

– Nandankanan Zooligical Pak

– Phulapokhari

– Trisulia Square, Cuttack

covering a total length of 26 km with 20 stations