DMRC submitted DPR of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project to Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was engaged with the responsibility of preparing the Detailed Project Report of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project . DMRC after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topo-graphic survey, environmental & social impact assessments, completed the Detailed Project Report preparation and submitted to the Chief Secretary.
According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the Phase-I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail will cover
– Biju Patnaik Airport
– Capital Hospital
– Sishu Bhawan
– Bapujinagar
– Bhubaneswar Railway Station
– Ram Mandir Square
– Vanivihar
– Acharya Vihar Square
– Jaydev Vihar Square
– Xavier Square
– Rail Sadan
– District Centre
– Damana Square
– Patia Square
– KIIT Square
– Nandan Vihar
– Raghunathpur
– Nandankanan Zooligical Pak
– Phulapokhari
– Trisulia Square, Cuttack
covering a total length of 26 km with 20 stations