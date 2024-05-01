Tata Steel and TEXMiN Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionise India’s Mining Sector

Dhanbad, April 30, 2024: Tata Steel, through Tata Steel Industrial Consulting Division (TSIC), and TEXMiN, the Mining Technology Innovation Hub at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, have forged a landmark partnership aimed at catalysing innovation and reshaping the landscape of natural resource management in India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant commitment towards propelling the mining industry into the era of Mining 4.0, underlining both institutions’ dedication to fostering a sustainable and efficient future for the sector.

B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, said: “Collaborating with TEXMiN presents an exciting opportunity for Tata Steel to push the boundaries of innovation in the mining industry. By prioritising technical advancements, skill development, and innovative technologies, this collaboration promises to redefine resource management practices. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability, driving transformative change across the sector.”

Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Project Director at TEXMiN and Deputy Director at IIT (ISM) said: “This partnership with TSIC heralds the commencement of a thrilling expedition towards research, innovation, and skill enhancement within the mining domain.”

Suraj Prakash, CEO of TEXMiN, underscored his organisation’s visionary outlook, underscoring its unwavering commitment to amplifying technological innovations and emboldening mining enterprises on their digital transformation.

The partnership between TSIC and TEXMiN encompasses a multifaceted approach aimed at achieving several key objectives. Leveraging their expertise, both entities will provide technical support and consultancy services to integrate cutting-edge software and digital methodologies into exploration, mining, and beneficiation processes, enhancing operational efficiency within the sector.

Through meticulously curated training initiatives, the collaboration aims to empower mining professionals with contemporary proficiencies spanning exploration, mining, remote sensing, and regulatory protocols, ensuring a skilled and competent workforce for the future.

TSIC and TEXMiN will synergise their efforts to conceive novel products and services with commercial viability, focusing on scalability and innovation to address industry challenges and drive transformative change. The partnership will also explore and implement nascent mining technologies, fostering sustainable growth and industry-wide transformation through the adoption of innovative solutions.

Additionally, TSIC and TEXMiN will collaborate in governmental and private sector initiatives, leveraging their complementary competencies to overcome challenges and foster a culture of transformative change within the mining industry.