BML Munjal University Hosts Sustainable Technology Advancement Conclave 2024 – ‘Futuristic Techscape 5.0: Shaping tomorrow’s innovations’

Gurugram, India – April 30, 2024: School of Engineering & Technology, BML Munjal University (BMU) concluded its highly anticipated Sustainable Technology Advancement Conclave 2024 – ‘Futuristic Techscape 5.0: Shaping tomorrow’s innovations’ today, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable innovation and collaboration.

The one-day conclave, held at the BMU Campus, brought together an esteemed gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across various domains to explore and shape tomorrow’s innovations in sustainability and technology.

Prof. Maneek Kumar, Dean of the School of Engineering & Technology at BML Munjal University, set the tone for the event with his inaugural address, emphasizing the critical importance of integrating sustainable practices into technological advancements to address global challenges such as climate change and resource depletion.

He added, “In today’s rapidly evolving world, the integration of sustainable practices into technological advancements is not just a choice but a necessity. The Sustainable Technology Advancement Conclave 2024 serves as a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and collaboration towards a more sustainable future. By exploring various themes such as smart mobility, renewable energy, smart manufacturing, cyber-physical systems, artificial intelligence, we are not only envisioning the future but actively shaping it. By convening thought leaders and stakeholders from diverse domains, we are collectively shaping tomorrow’s innovations and addressing global challenges such as climate change and resource depletion.”

The keynote speaker “Dr. Debajit Palit, Professor, NTPC School of Business” discussed India’s strides towards a renewable energy boom, particularly in solar and wind power, emphasizing their pivotal role in economic and social growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Key highlights of the conclave included:

Panel 1: Smart Mobility & Renewable Energy

Experts including Dr. Debajit Palit, Professor, NTPC School of Business,, Mr. Shishir Gupta, Head – Power Electronics & Automation Technology Centre, New Product Development, L&T- Electrical & Automation , Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility, Dr. B.S Meena, Ex Dy GM (Environment Management) NTPC Limited and Dr. Sunanda Sinha, Assistant Professor, MNIT, Jaipur deliberated on the convergence of smart mobility and renewable energy solutions. Their discussions encompassed topics such as electric vehicles, sustainable transportation infrastructure, and the role of technology in advancing energy efficiency. They explored how alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydrogen can power electric vehicles and sustainable transportation infrastructure, thus reducing reliance on fossil fuels like coal and promoting a cleaner, greener future. Additionally, they discussed innovative approaches such as utilizing waste to create energy solutions, underscoring the importance of grid resilience and the necessity to invest in technologies like energy storage, microgrids, and smart grid systems to enhance the reliability and stability of our energy infrastructure.

Panel 2: Synergies in Smart Manufacturing & Entrepreneurship

The panel consisting of Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility, Arindam Mukhopadhyay, Partner, India Accelerator, Prakash Bhalekar, Co-Founder and CEO, Quadsun Technology and Aman Atreja, Assistant General Manager, FANUC India Pvt Ltd. explored the interplay between smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0 technologies, and entrepreneurship. They highlighted the disruptive nature of these interactions and the critical decisions regarding task automation. Their discussion emphasized the importance of digital transformation, sustainable supply chains, and the emerging opportunities in the green technology sector within smart manufacturing, offering valuable insights for SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs navigating this dynamic landscape. Moreover, they examined the evolving role of AI in shaping new technological paradigms and driving innovation, providing a comprehensive overview of the dynamic landscape of smart manufacturing and its significant implications for the future of industry.

Panel 3: Frontiers of Cyber-Physical Systems & AI

The last panel comprising industry stalwarts including Mr. Mudit Sharma, Co-Founder, Nebula9.ai, Mr. Ajay Mohan Goel, Visiting Professor, Ex- EVP, Wadhwani Foundation & Sr. VP, NIIT Limited, JK Business School, Mr. Mukesh Jain, CTO, Capgemini, Mr. Kushal Vijay, Software Engineer, Microsoft, Mr. Mubarak Patel, GenAI Architect, Datamatics Global Services Limited delved into the profound implications of AI in enhancing Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS). They highlighted AI’s transformative potential in augmenting CPS capabilities, enabling real-time learning, adaptation, and informed decision-making. By spotlighting scenarios like predictive maintenance in manufacturing and the healthcare revolution, the panel underscored AI’s role in mitigating cybersecurity threats while acknowledging ethical concerns such as privacy infringement and algorithmic bias. Moreover, the discussion extended to envisioning AI’s broader impact in optimizing resource utilization, environmental management, and facilitating sustainable urban development. The panel emphasized the necessity for a responsible approach towards harnessing AI’s capabilities in advancing CPS for the betterment of society.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Maneek Kumar, Dean of the School of Engineering & Technology at BML Munjal University, extended his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement and reaffirmed BMU’s dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration for a sustainable future. In alignment with this sentiment, Dr. Kiran Khatter, Professor at the School of Engineering, delivered a vote of thanks, emphasizing the importance of continuing collaboration as we conclude this day, carrying forward the spirit of innovation and collaboration.