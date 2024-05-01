ECI issues direction for handling and storage of Symbol Loading Units in compliance of Supreme Court Order

In pursuance of the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, dated 26th April, 2024 in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 434 of 2023, ECI has issued the new protocol for handling and storage of Symbol Loading Unit (SLU). All CEOs have been directed to create necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of SLUs.

As mandated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after 01.05.2024.

SOP/instructions can be accessed here:

https://www.eci.gov.in/eci-backend/public/api/download?