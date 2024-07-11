VP Jagdeep Dhankhar encouraged the FICCI members to hand-hold meritorious girls facing financial and societal challenges

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today encouraged the members of FICCI Ladies Organisation to hand-hold meritorious girls facing financial and societal challenges. He emphasized the immense impact of such support, stating that aiding a girl’s education and security can bring unparalleled satisfaction and happiness.

Highlighting the exponential geometric growth of a society associated with the empowerment of a girl child, Shri Dhankhar exhorted that “When a woman controls the purse of the family, the economy of the family, growth of the family is assured. This has been done in the last ten years in a massive way.”

Shri Dhankhar also urged members to influence their families and associated corporates to channelize CSR efforts towards empowering girls. He emphasized the need for structured CSR initiatives that reach the last mile. By extending support to the most underserved girls, the Vice President highlighted, hope and opportunities can be generated, creating a significant and positive impact on their lives.

Interacting with the members of FICCI FLO Chennai Chapter at Vice Presidents complex today, Shri Dhankhar applauded the Supreme Court judgment regarding the equitable, uniform assistance to women, irrespective of their religion.

Highlighting the hardships faced by women, Shri Dhankhar highlighted various initiatives taken by the government to improve lives of women such as toilet in every home, affordable housing, हर नल में जल और हर घर में नल, MUDRA Yojna.

Reaffirming his commitment to women’s empowerment in Parliament, Shri Dhankhar highlighted that when the Rajya Sabha passed the Women Reservation Bill, 17 women parliamentarians occupied key positions. Apart from himself and the Deputy Chairperson, all were women. He emphasized the significant progress in gender representation in Rajya Sabha, stating that the table, once dominated by males, now has over 50% females.

Highlighting India’s strides in women-led empowerment, Shri Dhankhar expressed pride in seeing a tribal woman of humble beginnings, Hon’ble President of India Draupadi Murmu, become the country’s first citizen. “India is defining women empowerment. India is defining women-led empowerment”, he added.