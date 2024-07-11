Indian Army Flags Off Delhi to Dras Car Rally for 25th Kargil Victory Anniversary

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, flagged off the ‘Heart to Bravehearts’, a Car Rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil War from Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment on 11th July 2024.

The ‘Heart to Bravehearts’ Car Rally is a tribute to the valour, resilience and sacrifices of heroes of Kargil War to commemorate Rajat Jayanti Celebrations of the Kargil War. The Car Rally was simultaneously flagged off from Tanot Border Post, Tezu, and Kochi Port on 30th June 2024, carrying messages from citizens to the soldiers across the country especially those deployed on the borders.

The teams converged in Delhi on 9th July, and flagged off today to further proceed to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras. The Rally will cover a distance of over 10000 Km before culminating at the Kargil War Memorial on 15th July 2024.

The Rally passes through various military stations en-route and felicitates the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. The Flag-off and Flag-in ceremonies at all prominent places are being conducted in the presence of serving personnel, Veterans, Veer Naris, and family members of the Bravehearts and eminent dignitaries. The Kargil War Veterans and Veer Naris are being felicitated recognising their sacrifices and unwavering support during the war.

This Rally, organised by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Indian Army, carries messages from the citizens in the form of letters, poems, sketches, and other creative expressions. As the Rally makes its way through the length and breadth of the country, they carry with them the stories of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. The gestures in form of letters, messages and posters/ photographs collected at Mahindra & Mahindra showrooms pan India are also being carried by the Rally. The campaign is a sincere call on and opportunity for all Indians to express their appreciation towards the Indian Armed Forces.