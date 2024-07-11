President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Credentials from Ambassadors of Four Nations

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain and the Argentine Republic at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 11, 2024). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Lumumba Maklele Nyajok, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan

2. H.E. Ms Stella Nkomo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe

3. H.E. Mr Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain

4. H.E. Mr Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic