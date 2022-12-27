Vikramotsav-2023 will start from February 18; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inquires about preliminary preparations

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that preparations started for Vikramotsav 2023 in Ujjain should be completed on time. After the dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok, the number of national and international tourists and devotees coming to Ujjain has increased. Therefore, the activities to be carried out in Vikramotsav should be made the centre of public attraction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of Vikramotsav at CM’s residence Samatva Bhavan today. It is notable that Vikramotsav is to be held in Ujjain from 18 February to 22 March 2023.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that lakhs of earthen lamps were offered on Shiv Deepawali in Ujjain in the year 2022, the participation of the citizens of Ujjain was commendable. He said that the programme of offering earthen lamps on the first day of Vikramotsav of the year 2023 should be grand and dignified. Efforts should be made so that the programme is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was present in the meeting. Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur participated virtually. Additional Chief Secretary Shri Shailendra Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary Public Relations Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation Shri S.K. Vishwanathan, Director of Culture Shri Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Director Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth Shri Shriram Tiwari and other officers were present.

Major Activities of Vikramotsav 2023

In Vikramotsav, from Mahashivratri to Varsha Pratipada, there will be a national seminar on the topic “Culture, Literature and Archeology in Greater India” apart from devotional singing, exhibition, handicrafts trade fair, theater presentation, book fair, competition of bhajan troupes, film festival, National Veda Samagam, National Youth Science Conference, poetic meet (Kavi Sammelan), publication and dedication, presentations of the episodes of Ramayana and Mahabharata by groups from different countries. Eminent female playback singers along with their musical troups will present stage programmes on Srishti Aarambh Divas, Varsha Pratipada. Inauguration programmes of Vikram Panchang and Vikramaditya Vedic clock will also be organised during Vikramotsav. Various departments of the government, Maharaj Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Directorate of Swaraj Sansthan, Vikram University, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit University, Sandipani Ved Vidyalaya, Avantika University, Acharya Varahmihir Observatory and other social organisations will cooperate in the activities.