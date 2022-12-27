We have exploited nature, we must utilize it wisely: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Indian culture is an integralist. When many civilizations were disappearing in the world, the hymns of the Vedas were being composed in our country. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam stems from our soil only. With the formula of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin: Sarve Santu Niramaya, our sages apprised how to live happily and peacefully in the world. He said that we have disturbed the natural balance by exploiting nature. Utilising resources wisely will only protect this creation. He said that the state government will work on the idea and action plan prepared regarding water element in the Sujalam conference today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have made efforts for water conservation on the land of Madhya Pradesh and more than 4 lakh water structures have been prepared in the past years. The Jan Abhiyan Parishad of the state has made attempts to revive 313 rivers. The Chief Minister called for balanced use of water, water conservation, organic farming and protection of environment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the earth has to be saved, only then our existence will be saved. If the balance of the five elements is not maintained, then the balance of the earth will get disturbed.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the three-day Sujalam conference dedicated to the Panch Mahabhutas (sky, water, air, fire, earth) organised by the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad in Ujjain today to prepare Indian and indigenous discussion on the purity of water and to put its scientific aspects on the world stage. The water collected from 313 rivers was offered to the mango tree in the programme.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that saints in our country have given their entire lives to save this civilization. The bond of religion has been imposed to protect even the trees and plants in the country. In the country where there was a tradition of considering water as Jagdish, today the water sources in the same country are most polluted. We should now think about how we will make food and water available to our people in the year 2050. Shri Shekhawat said that we all are fortunate that the concept of Panchbhutas has developed in our country. He said that with the Namami Gange campaign, the water of the entire Ganga river has been made purified for bathing in just five years. Uninterrupted availability of water for all is our biggest challenge in the times to come.

Swami Kagsiddheshwar Maharaj said that the body of living beings will be safe only if the Panch Mahabhutas remain. Unless the balance is established, the work of creation will not run smoothly. We have been considering the Panch Mahabhutas as God. Swamiji said that today the situation has changed. On consuming one kg of food, 27 mg of poison is going into our body. Soil is getting polluted in different ways. Excessive pollution has also spread in water. He said that earlier soil was worshipped, water was worshipped, water was kept in Kumbh and Abhishek was done. At present, as humans became intelligent, misuse of resources started and our resources kept getting polluted. Today we are extracting water by going down one thousand feet. This exploitation has created an imbalance in our five great elements. The coming generations will bear its brunt. Swamiji said that it is our responsibility to correct the imbalance of Panch Mahabhutas and we must fulfill it.

Former Sarsangh Director Shri Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that Panch Mahabhut is not used in other countries of the world. Our legends and saints have used this word in the form of Shakti. Our body is made up of 5 elements. Pancha Mahabhuta is universal. The specialty of Indian thinking has been that creation, forest, roots, consciousness have been created from five great elements only. Why we have to think about the imbalance of Panch Mahabhutas today is worth consideration.

India has been called Punya-Bhoomi and Dev-Bhoomi. Will we be able to maintain this pride? God has also taken the decision to secure the land of India. It is protected by the sea on its three sides and the Himalayas above. There was a time when India had become a barren land. There was no water for drinking and agriculture, at that time Bhagirath saved the earth by bringing Ganga. Shri Joshi said that today we do not agree with the standards of development set by the West. We are paying a huge price for development. This model of development leads us towards death. Where will we go with such development? All our festivals are for the protection of the environment. We also commit the sin of polluting the river which we consider as our mother. We have to decide whether we want to live in harmony with the five elements or live in conflict. Our saints have given the message of living life in harmony with nature in the scriptures. We will have to restore the environment-centered way of life in any case.

The guests also released the book ‘Sumangali’. The book has been edited by the Vice Chancellor of Maharishi Panini University, Dr. Vijay Kumar J and Shri Anandilal Joshi. A documentary based on water produced by Deendayal Research Institute was also screened. At the outset, the outline of the Sujalam Conference was presented by Shri Atul Jain, Principal Secretary, Deendayal Shodh Sansthan. Shri Vibhash Upadhyay, Vice President of Jan-Abhiyan Parishad proposed the vote of thanks. Shri Atul Jain, Principal Secretary of Deendayal Research Institute, Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Shri Jitendra Jamdar were seated on the stage. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Culture and Tourism Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, MP Shri Anil Ferozia, MLAs and public representatives were present.