Welfare of all classes is priority of the state government ,Representatives of Rajput community meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the welfare of all sections of the society is the priority of the state government. Injustice will not be allowed to happen to any class. Development and respect of all classes is the aim of the state government. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the representatives of Rajput community at CM’s residence office today. CM Shri Chouhan was honored by the Rajput community by tying a turban.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Rajput community has an important contribution in development and national security. Necessary decisions will be taken after studying the suggestions given by the society and the problems will be solved.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that representatives of Shri Rajput Karni Sena are also present here. The process of construction of memorial in the name of Maa Padmavati will be completed. Soon steps will be taken on the suggestions received by calling a separate meeting or conference to discuss with the Rajput community.

Cooperative Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria also addressed the felicitation programme. Representatives of the Rajput community from different regions of the state, including the President of the Mahapanchayat of Rajput Samaj Shri Raghvendra Singh Tomar, Shri Rajpal Singh Sisodia were present.