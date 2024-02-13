Bhubaneswar: Under the auspices of the Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Odisha and the State Higher Education

Council, Utkal University is assigned to organise the state level Inter University Athletic Competitions-2024 from February 15 to

19,2024. This event is funded and curated by the Odisha State Government which is expecting around 1000 participants and

nominated athletes from 38 Universities of the state including event participants, coaches, faculty members and support staff.

Different events of this Inter University Athletic Competitions – 2024 will be held at the Biju Pattanaik Sports Complex of Utkal

University and Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya in a press conference organised

by Utkal University today.

The Vice Chancellor said that the competitions include 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 Meters Race, High Jump and Long Jump,

Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Putting the Shot, Hurdle Race and Relay Races. For every event, 02 students can be nominated by

each University. The objectives of the competitions are to showcase the talents of our University students, to enhance team

spirit, demonstrate leadership and generate fellow-feeling and brotherhood. The athletic meet will be followed by cultural

programmes in the evenings during the event days at the Utkal University Convocation Hall. In addition to showcasing their

athletic prowess, the participants can elevate their senses with rich Odishan culture, heritage and art forms after a long tiring day