Innovative, safe mining practices put on display at MCL’s Mines Safety event

Sambalpur : Innovative and safe mining practices were put on display at an exhibition organised on closing ceremony of Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2023-24 held at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) headquarters under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

A large number of organisations, including Tech start-ups, manufacturing and mining organizations under Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) Bhubaneswar Region I & II participated in the exhibition on Saturday organized concurrently with prize distribution ceremony for competitions organized during Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2023-24.

The exhibition, inaugurated by by Shri Prabhat Kumar, Director General, DGMS, Dhanbad in the presence of Shri Uday A Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), MCL, showcased groundbreaking insights, equipment displays, and Artificial Intelligence-based devices poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing safety in mining operations.

In his address, Shri Prabhat Kumar commended MCL for continued efforts in enhancing safety standards.

CMD Shri Kaole reiterated company’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety above all else.

Winners of various competitions organized during the Safety Fortnight were felicitated at the prize distribution ceremony, which began with unfurling of Safety Flag and dignitaries paying tribute to coal miners who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, contributing to the nation’s energy security.

Prominent among senior officers present during the event, included Shri S D Chiddarwar, Deputy Director General, DGMS, South-Eastern Zone, Ranchi, Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL, Shri P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, MCL, Shri J K Borah, Director (Tech/Ops), MCL, Shri A K Behura, Director (Finance), MCL, Shri A S Bapat, Director (Tech/P&P), MCL, Shri K Mondal, Director, Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar region-I, Shri P R Thakur, Director, Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar region-II.