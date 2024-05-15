Parle Agro launches Dhishoom, a jeera masala drink, promising a flavourful punch like no other  

~ With the tagline “Mere Paas Masala Hai,” Dhishoom is set to capture hearts nationwide with its flavourful and refreshing taste ~

Bhubaneswar: Parle Agro, known for its innovative contributions to the Indian beverage industry, has launched Dhishoom, a jeera masala flavored carbonated drink, nationwide. With its availability across the country, Dhishoom establishes itself as the first national brand in this category.

Dhishoom was originally launched in 2012 and was available in rural and small-towns markets. Recognizing the growing demand for jeera-based drinks in India, Parle Agro has now introduced Dhishoom across the country. With this move, Parle Agro aims to not only meet but also lead the expansion of this burgeoning category.

Dhishoom brings consumers the authentic taste of a jeera drink. With the perfect blend of savory, tangy and citrusy flavours, expertly infused with the right mix of jeera masala and carbonation, Dhishoom delivers a taste that’s not just refreshing but also packs a punch. Its quirky eye-catchy packaging is hard to miss on the retail shelf. Available in two sizes – 125ml and 250ml, priced at Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 respectively, Dhishoom offers affordability without compromising on quality.

Speaking on the launch, Ankit Kapoor, Head of Marketing and International Business, Parle Agro said, “The pan India launch of Dhishoom marks our national foray into the masala soda segment with the aim to establish leadership in the fragmented jeera masala drink category. We will leverage our superior understanding of the consumer’s taste, design lead brand building capability and our distribution network to unlock this category.”

The jeera masala drink category, encompassing both organized and unorganized segments, commands a substantial market size of approximately ₹700 crore. While regional players currently dominate pockets of the market, there exists a noticeable gap for a strong national brand to emerge and capture market share. Parle Agro aims to fill this gap by becoming the first nationwide brand in this segment.

Speaking about the launch, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director of Parle Agro, added, “Nothing fuels our passion more than elevating categories to unimaginable heights. Dhishoom’s national launch shows our commitment to seizing market potential. Our mission is to position Dhishoom as the ultimate choice in the jeera masala drink category, cementing Parle Agro’s leadership in the category and the beverage industry as a whole.”

As part of its marketing strategy, Parle Agro will utilize its strong distribution network and implement eye-catching Point-of-Sale Materials (POSMs) to enhance visibility for the brand. Additionally, digital platforms and collaborations with influencers will be employed to effectively engage with the target audience at a regional level.