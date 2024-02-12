Nadir Godrej honored with Lifetime Achievement Award by PMFAI

Mumbai, February 9, 2024 – Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) and Chairman of Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) and Astec LifeSciences Limited, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI). Facilitated yesterday at the 5th edition of PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2024, it was organized at the sidelines of 19th International Crop Science Conference & Exhibition (ICSCE Dubai 2024).

Established in 1967, PMFAI is a national association representing Agrochemicals/Pesticide Industry with 221 large, medium and small-scale Indian Agrochemical industries as its members. It works to enhance agricultural competitiveness by advocating for improvements and innovations in technologies that provide farmers with quality crop protection products. The Annual Agchem Awards were instituted by PMFAI in 2018 to acknowledge and honor exceptional achievements and contributions in the Indian Agrochemical Industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed upon Nadir Godrej recognizes his outstanding contributions to the Indian Agrochemical Industry and his remarkable efforts to promote technologies and contributing to the growth of Indian Agrochemical Industry and Indian Agriculture.

Reflecting on the recognition, Mr. Godrej expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from PMFAI. This recognition is a celebration of the collective dedication and tireless efforts of the entire team. Our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable crop protection solutions aligns with the mission of PMFAI to enhance agricultural competitiveness and promote sustainable growth. I am truly thankful for this honor and inspired by the collaborative efforts that brought us here”

On the groups commitment for agrochemical and CDMO space, he further added “Our unwavering commitment to innovation and enhancing agriculture productivity is evident through our dedicated Research & Development units. Our firm belief in the power of collaboration and actively engaging with multinational companies allows us to consistently deliver tailormade solutions that address farmers’ challenges, ensuring our commitment to excellence and sustained performance in the agricultural sector. This recognition further reaffirms our commitment to excellence and sustainability in the agricultural sector.”

This award not only celebrates a lifetime of exceptional contributions but also adds to Godrej’s long-standing legacy of progressive contributions.