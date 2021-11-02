Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launches new Tribes India Outlets in Patna and Chennai Metro

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched 4 new Tribes India Outlets virtually today, one in Patna and three at Chennai Metro. With this, Tribes India has expanded its retail network to 147 outlets across the country.

As India moves ahead with its strategy for [email protected] and focuses on converting development into a mass movement, TRIFED is working with its roots in ground realities and emphasizing the welfare both in design and implementation. With the focus on “Vocal for Local” and building an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, TRIFED is undertaking several path breaking activities, while re-dedicating its efforts towards tribal empowerment.

“I am happy that TRIFED is doing stellar work in promoting and marketing tribal produce and products. It is my pleasure to inaugurate the 4 new TRIBES India showrooms for marketing of the tribal handicrafts and handlooms and Van Dhan Naturals and immunity boosters.” Shri Arjun Munda commented while opening the Patna and ChennaiMetro outlets on November 2, 2021. The Minister further added that the Government is leaving no stone unturned to meet the aspirations of the tribal people across the country.It is for this reason that a large number of transformational initiatives have been taken up in recent times for livelihood, employment, education and quality of life improvement of the tribal people. We are taking this drive ahead with great speed and as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we forsee a completely transformed future for the tribals, the Minister added. Today’s programme is important since it is an effort to connect the products of tribals living in remote areas to markets throughout the country. We are also envisaging and working on taking these products to the international markets, Arjun Munda explained. Van Dhan programme and MSP for MFP are the backbone of livelihood programme for the tribals which brings fair price to them for their products and the Tribes India outlets offer an excellent platform for marketing the same, he said. The Minister expressed happiness that the recent partnership of TRIFED with Big Basket for marketing tribal products is a big step in taking the products made in remotest areas to every household.

Munda inaugurated the 144th, 145th, 146th and 147th Tribes India showrooms in Patna and Chennai virtually in a grand opening ceremony. Renuka Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Shri Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairperson TRIFED, Government of India attended the opening ceremony as the Guests of Honour. Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and other officials were present in-person at the new TRIBES INDIA Showroom in Patna.

As a part of its initiatives to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED is continuing to expand its retail operations across the country. In its mission to empower the downtrodden tribal people, by promoting the economic welfare of their communities across India (through development of marketing and the sustained upgradation of their skills), TRIFED, as the national nodal agency for tribal welfare, had started the procurement and marketing of tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets under the Tribes India brand

With the inclusion of these four outlets, from a single flagship store at 9 Mahadev Road, New Delhi in 1999, TRIBES INDIA now has 147 retail outlets across India.

The hour-long event was kicked off by lighting the traditional lamp at the Patna store. Shri Munda and other dignitaries were welcomed by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED from the new showroom located at Buddh Marg in Patna. After lighting the traditional lamp, Shri Munda took a round of the shop through VC appreciating the tribal handlooms and handicrafts and tribal produce on display.

Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED explained about how TRIFED is upping its efforts to source, promote and help tribal products reacher larger and newer markets. “The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED and all our efforts are targeted at achieving this. Taking the Prime Minister’s message forward to “Be Vocal for Local” and to promote the livelihood of the tribal people marketing, we at TRIFED, with the support of the Hon’ble Minister and the Ministry have initiated several path-breaking initiatives that have a wide-ranging impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people.” Shri Krishna spoke in detail about several of these initiatives taken by TRIFED in recent years.

TRIFED is committed to protecting and furthering the interests of the tribal communities across the country. Its main objective is to empower the tribals and help boost their livelihoods.

The 147 Tribes India outlets and e-commerce platform (www.tribesindia.com) cater to different types of needs. From the natural and immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, triphala, and lentil mixes such as moong dal, urad dal, white beans, and dalia to artefacts such as paintings be it in the Warli style or Patachitras; from jewellery handcrafted in the Dokra style to bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-East to the rich and vibrant textiles and silks, namely; from colourful puppets and children’s toys to traditional weaves such as Dongria shawls and Bodo weaves; from metal craft to bamboo products; any and every type of gift item is available here. These can be customised into attractive and customisable gift packs and hampers, depending on the requirements and makes for ideal gifts for any occasion.