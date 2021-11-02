PVR Cinemas introduces special offers with the release of the much awaited ‘Sooryavanshi’ during the festive season of Diwali

New Delhi: Shortly after announcing its reopening its cinemas in Maharashtra on October 22, PVR Cinemas has introduced a list of special initiatives/contests to encourage people to resume their big screen movie viewing experience with Rohit Shetty’s mega starrer film, ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The cinema chain have planned a series of initiatives to create a buzz around the film release including an innovative ‘cinema takeover’ activation at select properties across India. The details are as follows:-

Snap and Win contest – Guest to click a Selfie with Sooryavanshi standee placed inside cinemas and share it on social media by tagging PVR’s official handles using #SOORYAVANSHIATPVR to win movie tickets. Cinema takeover – In an innovative cinema take over movie amplification, guests would find an interesting cut out of the movie on the adjoining seat which is blocked due to seating restrictions in relevant markets, to build excitement amongst movie goers. Trivia Contest – PVR Cinemas will also be running a fun-style trivia contest with questions related to Sooryavanshi. Winners selected will be rewarded with free movie tickets.

The offer is ongoing and valid till 10th November, 2021.

In addition to this, PVR is also running a Diwali Blockbuster Offer from 29th October – 11th November. A purchase led gamification activity, with instant gratifications in the form of special discount offers as well as free products and an International Trip as the Bumper Prize.

Get ready to experience the magic of Big Screen again at PVR’s 100% Safe Cinemas operated by its 100% vaccinated staff!