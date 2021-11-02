Prime Minister’s meeting with Mr Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, UK

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 Summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom on 2 November 2021.

Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the work being done by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in India. Bill Gates briefed Prime Minister on the progress of Mission Innovation. They discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation.

Promising opportunities in areas like green hydrogen, aviation fuels, battery storage and vaccine research were also discussed.