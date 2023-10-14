Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal releases a “Compendium of PM GatiShakti” to mark completion of two Years of PM GatiShakti

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal released a “Compendium of PM GatiShakti” in New Delhi yesterday to mark the completion of two Years of PM GatiShakti. The Compendium consists of some of the best use cases showcasing adoption and benefits of PM GatiShakti across the country. The Compendium was released in the presence of Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Sh. Som Parkash, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Smt. Sumita Dawra and other senior officers.

Over the past two years, PM GatiShakti has been pivotal in planning more than 7,000 kilometres of expressways, with digital surveys through GIS maps expediting field surveys. The year 2022-23 witnessed a remarkable increase in Final Location Surveys (FLS) for new railway lines, with over 400 projects, compared to just 57 the previous year, resulting in the planning of a staggering 13,500 kilometres of railway lines. The platform has also revolutionized the preparation of detailed surveys for petroleum and natural gas pipelines, reducing the process from 6-9 months to just a few hours, demonstrating a commitment to environmental conservation by minimizing deforestation.

In this compendium, eight exemplary use cases vividly illustrate the extensive adoption and profound benefits of PM GatiShakti throughout the country. These cases encompass a wide array of projects, including the planning of expressways and Multimodal Logistics Parks by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, rail connectivity planning by the Ministry of Railways, planning of green energy corridors by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and initiatives like setting up schools in unserved areas of Uttar Pradesh, etc. This compendium will serve as an important resource demonstrating the benefits and utility of PM GatiShakti to stakeholders and promote wider adoption.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi the implementation of PM GatiShakti is achieving new heights. It is facilitating development of Next Generation Infrastructure, Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living.

PM GatiShakti represents a groundbreaking approach to infrastructure planning by harnessing data for informed decision-making. This strategy employs multiple layers of data, which can be integrated on GIS maps to streamline digital surveys, revolutionizing the infrastructure planning process and significantly reducing field survey time and project timelines. It offers complete visibility of connectivity points, mitigates investment risks, simplifies governance for multimillion-dollar projects, and promotes economic and social connectivity.