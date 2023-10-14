The Army Commanders’ Conference is scheduled from 16th to 20th October 2023 in New Delhi. An apex-level biannual event, it is an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a Hybrid format wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day followed by remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format.

Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Raksha Mantri is scheduled to attend the conference on 18th October 2023. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff will address the gathering. Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India will also deliver a talk on “Leveraging Technology for National Security”.

The apex leadership will brainstorm current/ emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans. The ArmybCommanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future ready.