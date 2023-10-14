Cricket set to feature in 2028 Olympics; IOC Executive Board approves inclusion of sport in the programme

Cricket is set to feature in the 2028 Olympics as the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board today approved the proposal of Los Angeles Games organisers to include the sport in the programme. Apart from Cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, four other sports — baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse Sixes and squash also got the nod of the IOC Executive Board, which met in Mumbai with President Thomas Bach chairing it.

The proposal will be put to vote during the IOC session which begins in Mumbai on Sunday.