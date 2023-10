Pakistan has set a target of 192 for India in their ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Five Indian bowlers distributed 2 wickets each to demolish Pakistan’s batting lineup, bowling them out for just 291 in 42.5 overs. Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, Pandya and Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Rizwan with 69 and Babar Azam with 50 were the top scorers for Pakistan.

India were 22 runs for no loss of wickets in 2 overs in reply when the last reports came in.