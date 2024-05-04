Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud visits Pashupatinath temple to offer prayers, in Kathmandu.

On the invitation of Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Chief Justice of India Dr. DY Chandrachud has arrived on a three-day official visit to Nepal.

The Chief Justice of India was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Dr Anand Mohan Bhattarai, a senior judge of the Supreme Court. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also at the airport to receive Dr Chandrachud.

Chief Justice of India Dr. Chandrachud is scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Conference on Juvenile Justice System to be organized by the Central Juvenile Justice Committee on Saturday. A friendly meeting between the Chief Justice of Nepal and the Chief Justice of India is planned on Saturday evening.

Along with the Chief Justice of India, his wife Kalpana Das, Registrar of the Supreme Court of India Rakesh Kumar and Coat Master Chetan Arora are in the visiting party. Supreme Court Spokesperson Bed Prasad Uprety informed that the high-level visiting party is scheduled to return home on Sunday evening.