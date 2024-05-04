Bhubaneswar:Congress’ Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket over lack of fund. ‘Can’t fight the election without funds amid the vulgar display of wealth by the ruling party’ – Congress’ #Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket. “The party is unable to fund me. Besides, weak candidates have been deliberately fielded in the seven Assembly seats under my Parliamentary constituency. I even urged the party to change four Assembly candidates. The party told me to fight the election on my own… At a time when the ruling government’s vulgar display of wealth is prevailing at all places, I can’t fight the election without funds,” says Sucharita Mohanty.