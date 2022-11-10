Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav review preparations of upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi reviewed the preparation for the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be organised at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministers discussed several logistical issues related to the smooth organisation of the program.

The Ministers called for all efforts to ensure superlative experience for the participants of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

The Education Ministry said, the month-long programme will be organised from 17th of this month to 16th of next month to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry highlighted that as part of the program, academic exchanges including seminars and discussions on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture.

The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create and understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions.