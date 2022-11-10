Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Alfiya Pathan, Minakshi and Parveen storms into the finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships at Amman in Jordan.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina clinches a 5:0 victory over Seong Suyeon of South Korea in her 75 kg semi-final bout.

Elorda Cup champion Alfiya defeats 2016 World Champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan by 5:0 in the 81 plus kg semi-final match. Lovlina will take on Ruzmetova Sokhiba while Alfiya will lock horns with Islam Husaili of Jordan in the final.

In the 52kg category, Minakshi registers a dominating win over her opponent Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia 5-0.

World championship bronze medallist Parveen won against Uranbileg Shinetsetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 63 kg semifinal bout.

However, Ankushita lost to Khamidova Navbakhor of Uzbekistan 1-4 in the 66 kg semi-final to secure a bronze medal. Preeti, on the other hand, was out-punched by Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Sena Irie of Japan.

India’s total medal count stands at 12 in this year’s edition of the prestigious tournament, which is the third highest among all competing nations.

Today, five Indian men boxers including the six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa in 63.5 kg and two-time Commonwealth bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin in 57 kg will be competing in the semi-finals. The other men pugilists who will be in action are Narender in 92+kg, Sumit in 75kg, and Govind Kumar Sahani in 48 kg.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

The final matches for the women’s category will take place tomorrow and the finals of Men’s category will be conducted on Saturday.