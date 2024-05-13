New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 12 board results. Over 24,000 candidates score above 95 percent, over 1.16 lakh above 90 percent. Students can check their score card on the board official website http://cbse.gov.in.

87.98 pc students pass board exams, pass percentage up by 0.65 since last year. Over 24,000 candidates score above 95 per cent, over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent. Girls outshine boys by over 6.40 percentage points; over 91 per cent girls pass exams. Over 1.22 lakh students placed in compartment, marginal decrease since last year.