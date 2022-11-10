Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commended the Indian Army for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty.

Mr. Singh highlighted the stellar role played by the army in guarding Indian borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration. The Minister said this while interacting with the senior leadership of the Indian Army at Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today.

He said that the country ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level. He also complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities.

Mr. Singh lauded the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with private industries including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of Modernisation through Indigenisation.

The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference is being held in New Delhi where the Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus.

In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of Niche technologies.