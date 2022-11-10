T-20 Cricket World Cup: India to lock horns with England in Semi-final in Adelaide today

In Cricket, India will lock horns with England in the second semi-finals of T20 World Cup in Adelaide this afternoon. The match will start at 1.30 pm Indian Time.

Yesterday, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament with a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinals played at Sydney.

Pakistan chased down the target of 153 runs in 19.1 overs at a loss of three wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 57 runs while skipper Babar Azam hit 53 runs.

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand were restricted to 152 for four in the stipulated 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell with 53 runs and Kane Williamson with 46 were the top scorers for New Zealand.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket.