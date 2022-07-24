New Delhi: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani today dismissed the allegation of Congress against her daughter terming it malicious.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Mrs Irani said that her 18-year-old daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar.

She said her daughter is targeted because of her mother’s vocal stand on Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mrs. Irani said her daughter’s fault is that her mother Irani holds a press conference and questions them over the issue of corruption. Mrs Irani also dared the Congress party to show the evidence of any wrongdoing by her.