Neeraj Chopra wins Silver medal in Men’s Javelin throw event at World Athletics Championship in US

New Delhi: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra has won Silver medal in men’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships in the United States. He secured the second position with a throw 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt at Eugene in Oregon this morning.

Neeraj Chopra has become first Indian to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships. He is the second Indian after former long jumper Anju Bobby George to bag a World Athletics Championships medal. Anderson Peters has won the gold medal with a throw of 90.54 meters.