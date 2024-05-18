President of Air Force Family Welfare Association Inaugurates Umeed Niketan

Mrs. Neeta Chaudhari, President Air Force Family Welfare Association visited Base Repair Depot Air Force Palam on 17 May 24 and inaugurated Umeed Niketan, an advanced Therapy Centre for children with special needs. Mrs. Neeta Chaudhari and other esteemed dignitaries were received by Air Commodore Harsh Bahl, Air Officer Commanding, Depot and Wing Commander (Mrs) Reena Bahl (Retd) President Air Force Family Welfare Association (Local). The Umeed Niketan has been conceived and conceptualized to create a nurturing environment where children with special needs can think, grow and learn to develop life skills through recreational activities tailored to their unique abilities. From sensory explorational, speech therapy to adaptive sports and interactive immersive experience, the center offers diverse range of programmes designed to promote physical, emotional and social well being of special children. The Umeed Niketan would cater to nearly 55 specially abled children who are helped by a dedicated team of trained special educators. The inauguration was held in a befitting manner and was attended by all the regional Presidents of Air Force Family Welfare Associations from across the country. In addition, spouses of all senior Air Marshals from Delhi area were also present to witness this heartwarming inauguration. This special event underscores IAF’s ongoing commitments for improving the facilities for the welfare of the Air Force families.