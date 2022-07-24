Government amends Flag Code of India to allow tri-colour to be flown day and night

New Delhi: The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings through day and night. The provision earlier allowed the flag, when displayed in the open, to be flown from sunrise to sunset as far as possible.

Now, a member of the public, a private organisation or an educational institution is allowed to hoist the flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with dignity and honour of the national flag.

The move comes ahead of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended on December 30, 2021, allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to hoist the Tricolour or display it in their homes between 13th and 15th August.

Mr Modi said, this Har Ghar Tiranga movement will deepen our connect with the national flag as the nation is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav this year.