PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad on July 28 in Chennai

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, Chennai is gearing up to host 44th Chess Olympiad, which will begin at Mamallapuram on 28th of this month. Over 2000 players from 188 countries will participate in the event.

AIR correspondent reports, Chennai the highly privileged host of the Chess Olympiad this time is getting ready to welcome the masters of the black and white board from all around the globe.

As a prelude to the event, a marathon run was held this morning from the Napier Bridge which has been a eye catcher after being painted as a chess board. Thambi, the mascot has been displayed all over the city and also in the districts as a welcome gesture to the players and also highlighting the event.

Chess players from Madagascar have already arrived and chess masters from Uzbekistan, South Africa, Uruguay, Nigeria, Togo, England, Hongkong, UAE, Serbia and Vietnam are expected to reach Chennai today.

Volunteers will receive the players at the airport and accompany them to Mamallapuram, located 28 kms from Chennai.

A total of 1400 chess players will take part in the National Book of World Records event to be held today at Mamallapuram, the venue of the Chess Olympiad.

Security has been tightened and health parameters are also ensured to those taking part in the event. Emergency medical services are also available in the venue of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the historic event on the 28th of this month.

The State Government has made transport arrangements to hop in and hop off for those who want to witness the event at Mamallapuram with beautifully painted buses displaying Chess Olympiad.