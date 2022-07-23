In a first, Country to have fixed target for term loan in dairy sector Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Patel launched countrys first A-Help training

New Delhi : Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel on Saturday launched country’s first A-Help training programme in Bhopal. Pashu-Sakhis of the Self-Help Groups of the State Rural Livelihood Mission were trained as A-Help workers in a programme organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in collaboration with the State Animal Husbandry Department with the objective of boosting rural economy.

Shri Patel said that this is a concerted effort towards women empowerment, which will set new dimensions in the production of milk, poultry etc. and organic manure management in the country. He said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, there has been an unprecedented development in the country through women empowerment. Farmers are now bagging 10 litres of milk from a cow that used to give one litre of milk as a result of animal husbandry schemes. Availability of better roads has accelerated the pace of development.

Minister Shri Patel and other guests also released the logo of the A-Help programme, a book of inspirational success stories of progressive cattle farmers and a book on entrepreneurship schemes of the Animal Husbandry Department. Certificates were also distributed to the farmers who got the benefit of Kisan Credit Scheme.

The Union Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Shri Atul Chaturvedi said that till now in the history of the country, 70 to 90 percent of the working capital and term loans were given by banks for agriculture. With the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, now the target will be fixed by the banks for the livestock dairy sector in working capital and term loans. A-Help trained workers will help in giving pace to vaccination programmes, obtaining loan for entrepreneurship development, filling applications, marking the tagging of animals and registering them on INAPH portal and livestock insurance etc.

Union Rural Development Secretary Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha said that landless labourers also earn income from animal husbandry. 7 crore families in the country are associated with it. It is a matter of happiness that so far the states of the country have given their consent to train more than 2 lakh Pashu-Sakhis as A-Help workers. This process is still ongoing. Union Additional Secretary Smt. Varsha Shah said that Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states of animal husbandry.

State Additional Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry Shri JN Kansotiya thanked the National Dairy Development Board. He said that the state will cent percent live up to your trust. It is the result of dedication and hard work of animal husbandry department, cattle rearers, Pashu-sakhis and youths that today Madhya Pradesh has reached the third place in milk production. The programme was also addressed by Chairman Dairy Development Board Shri Meenesh Shah, President Veterinary Council of India Dr Umesh Sharma and Director Dr RK Mehia. Joint Secretary Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Upamanyu Basu proposed vote of thanks.