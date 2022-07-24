India to take on West Indies in second ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain today

New Delhi: In Cricket, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will square off against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain today.

The match will begin at 7 pm Indian time. The visitors are already up 1-0 in the three-match series, winning the nerve-wrecking first match by three runs on Friday. Chasing victory target of 309, West Indies scored 305 for 6 in the last ball thriller.

Earlier, put in to bat, India scored 308 for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

The last time India toured the West Indies for an ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged 2-0 victors, with one match washed out due to rain. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, featuring an almost full-strength Indian team.