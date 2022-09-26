Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah performed Bhoomi Pujan of 350 bedded ESIC Hospital in Sanand, Gujarat today

New Delhi : Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah performed Bhoomi Pujan of the 350 bedded ESIC Hospital in Sanand, Gujarat today.

Shri Amit Shah inaugurated Bhadaj Overbridge and Virochnanagar Primary Health Center constructed by Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and Milan Kendra-Samaj Wadi built by AUDA near Science City.

Shri Amit Shah also visited and worshiped at the temple of Meldi Mataji.

Many dignitaries including the Union Minister of Labour and Employment Shri Bhupendra Yadav and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shri Rameshwar Teli were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah extended Navratri greetings to the people. He said this 350-bed hospital would have many modern facilities including OPD, indoor facilities, X-ray, radiology, laboratory, Operation Theatre, obstetrics, ICU and ultrasound and would be made into a perfect hospital for all. Initially, this 350-bed hospital to be built on nine and a half acres will cost Rs. 500 crore and the Ministry of Labour has made arrangements with foresight, that it can be made into a hospital of 350 to 500 beds immediately, if needed. Shri Shah said that this hospital will benefit about 12 lakh workers and their family members from Sanand and adjoining areas as well as all the villagers of Sanand tehsil.

The Union Home Minister said that after Shri Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister and Shri Bhupendra Yadav became the Labour Minister in 2014, the ESIC scheme has become more meaningful and has been moved forward. He said after the construction of the hospital, the Gujarat Government would also provide land for the construction of a medical and nursing college. Shri Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a holistic approach towards health infrastructure which has three parts. First, to expand all types of infrastructure and human resources related to medical science. Second, to mainstream traditional Indian systems of medicine like AYUSH and thirdly, through technology, to provide expert facilities to all villages.

Shri Amit Shah said there were only 387 medical colleges in the country in 2013-14 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped increase their number to 596 in 2021-22. The government led by Shri Narendra Modi has also increased the number of MBBS seats from 51,000 to 89,000. The Modi government also increased the Post Graduate seats from 31,000 to 60,000. Apart from this, free health facilities up to Rs. 5 lakh have been provided to 60 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He said the Gujarat Government has also improved on various health parameters like maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate and institutional delivery. He said this hospital would provide excellent health facilities to about 3 lakh workers of the Sanand area.