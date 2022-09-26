Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today released 5 Edited Volumes of “Encyclopaedia of Tribes in Odisha” published by SC &ST Research and Training Institute and Odisha State Tribal Museum in the Museum complex. Besides, Odisha is the only State till now to publish an Encyclopaedia of all Tribes. All the five edited volumes contain 3800 pages and 418 research articles covering all the 62 Scheduled Tribe Communities and 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

Expressing happiness over such a rare and impressive publication, CM said that this book will certainly be a great treasure and repository for all the academicians, researchers, policy makers and those interested to know about the tribal communities of the State.