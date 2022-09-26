New step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi : “We are undergoing a remarkable transformation which is almost revolutionary. We are reducing dependence on imported fuels by promoting biofuel blending, green hydrogen and introduction of electric vehicles.”, stated Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs while addressing at the launch of AVGAS 100 LL. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of General (Dr.) V. K.Singh (Retd.) Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, launched AVGAS 100 LL, special aviation fuel meant for piston engine aircrafts and Unmanned Ariel Vehicles. Currently India is importing this product from European countries. The launch event hosted by Indian Oil at Hindan Airforce Station witnessed participation by senior officials from Indian Airforce, senior officials from MoPNG and MoCA and officials from Flying Training Organizations (FTOs).

Highlighting the importance of launch of indigenous AV GAS 100 LL, the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas mentioned that the launch of indigenous AV GAS 100 LL is important to serve the needs of a thriving aviation industry with increase in footfall on airports, rise in number of aircrafts and Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) in trainee aircrafts for pilot training in future. As the demand for air transport in India is expected to increase manifolds in the future, there is going to be a huge demand for trained pilots also. And for this, the number of FTOs is also expected to increase significantly, he added.

Speaking about the launch of indigenous AV GAS 100 LL, Gen. (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.) Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and Road Transport and Highways said that Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas under the leadership of Shri Hardeep Puri has put efforts in launch of indigenous AV GAS 100 LL which we were importing before. Under Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision IOCL has come up with AV Gas 100 fuel which was imported so far at huge cost. It will ensure that all our flight schools and all other smaller aircrafts that use AV Gas 100 LL are able to buy this from indigenous sources and save money. It will make huge difference to us in terms of exporting it to areas and countries which need AV Gas 100 LL fuel, he added.

Shri Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil said,“Indian Oil is proud to introduce this specialised fuel by leveraging our refining strength and in-house expertise. In fact the indigenous fuel is superior compared to the imported grades. AV Gas market is expected to grow from the current $ 1.92 billion to $ 2.71 billion by 2029. We plan to set up a new facility soon to target export opportunities, besides catering to the domestic demand. I am confident that the superior quality we offer, combined with competitive pricing, will give us a significant edge in the global market and open a new chapter in India’s journey of self-reliance.”

The move towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat :

At present AVGAS 100 LL is completely imported product. The domestic production of AVGAS 100 LL produced by Indian Oil at its Gujarat Refinery will make flying training more affordable in India. This product which fuels the aircraft operated by FTOs and Defense forces, is being imported for decades by India. Indian Oil’s R&D, Refineries and Marketing teams have achieved this feat of indigenous production and have offered price advantage to the industry.

IndianOil: Leading the Change

Principal grade of Aviation Gasoline, AVGAS 100 LL is designed for use in turbo charged reciprocating piston engines aircrafts, mainly used by FTOs and defence forces for training pilots.

AV GAS 100 LL produced by IndianOil’s flagship refinery at Vadodara has been tested and certified by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India. It is a higher-octane Aviation fuel meeting the product specifications with superior performance quality standards, as compared to imported grades.

The indigenous availability of AV GAS 100 LL will help reduce dependence on imports and address the associated logistical challenges. Country will be able to save precious foreign exchange with the inhouse availability of this product.

This will also benefit more than 35 FTOs across India. With the domestic availability of this product, Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering opening more training institutes in the country. Seeing the increase in aviation traffic, requirement of trained Pilots is expected to increase.