Himachal Pradesh UD Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurates two days training programme of representatives of MC and ULB’s

New Delhi : Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday said urban local bodies play vital role in the states development and training of elected representatives will help in capacity building. The Minister said this while inaugurating the two days training programme of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Municipal Corporations, presidents and vice presidents of Urban Local bodies of the state at HIPA.

Suresh Bhardwaj also underlined the necessity for a thorough attitudinal and behavioural change amongst the elected members in order to modify the stereotypes which have set in, for a long time. There is a need for imparting skills and enhancing knowledge of these members to enable them to discharge their duties and responsibilities leading to the effective functioning of ULBs, said the Minister.

The Minister said BJP government in the past made provision of 50 percent reservation for women in ULBs. Today, more than 50 percent women representatives are elected in ULBs. This is a sign of change and we have to convert it into an opportunity to ensure the good governance, he added. The Minister highlighted the ULB representatives should focus on better coordination with the officials for better governance.Sometimes, confrontation amongst elected representatives of ULBs and local officials is seen. All of us should focus on effective coordination. Elected representatives should gain knowledge of government projects, schemes, rules, he added. Suresh Bhardwaj said the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out so many schemes to transform the urban life. The urbanization is a challenge in itself and now the time has come to take it as an opportunity. Homes for homeless, jobs for jobless, round the clock water supply, sanitation, better health infrastructure in the urban areas are amongst priorities, he said. Recently, the state fared well and figured in top five states in Swachh Sarvekshan (Cleanliness survey). Through innovation and effective administration, we need improve the situation, he said. The Minister informed that the NITI Aayog has for rolled out the SDG index for urban India for the first time and Shimla city has topped the tally. The training programme has been designed by the urban development department. Director urban Development Manmohan Sharma, other officials remained present on the occasion.