Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar shows keen interest in proposed ethno-botanical garden project

New Delhi : Arlekar reviews various developmental schemes and projects being implemented in Una district Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reviewed various developmental schemes and flagship projects being implemented in Una district here today, on the last day of his three days visit. In a meeting held at DRDA hall, he directed all the officers to ensure cent percent coverage to all eligible beneficiaries and effective sensitization of various government schemes. ‘We all owe something to the society and must contribute in one or other way’, he said. The Governor showed keen interest in the proposed ethno-botanical garden project being executed in Androuli of Bangana sub-division. Emphasizing on the importance of bio-diversity documentation of lower Shivalik hills, he said that panchayat level committees should be formed for better documentation, identification of the wetlands etc. He also enquired about the seasonal visits of migratory birds to the different wetlands situated in the district and directed the forest department officers to facilitate bird photographers and bird watchers to promote tourism in the area. He also suggested for organising an event for bird watchers annually, to give a boost to the local tourism. Speaking on natural farming, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that commercially this concept was viable and agriculture department must persuade farmers to adopt natural farming, to get rid of chemicals, as the excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides have adverse effect on human health and causes many chronic diseases. The Governor also reviewed PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushmaan Bharat and HimCare Yojana, Covid vaccination, Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan and proposed railway line expansion from Daulatpur Chowk to Talwara. He also lauded the performance of different departments and urged all the officers to work more efficiently to make the district the best in the state. Deputy Commissioner Una Raghav Sharma apprised the Governor that the district administration and forest department is working jointly to boost tourism and very soon it would be materialised. He also said that Rs. 7 crore has been sanctioned to construct a rural sanitary mart, water sports complex and ethno-botanical garden in Androuli and the project is being executed by the forest department and district administration. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma briefed him about the status of various flagship projects like PGI satellite centre, IIIT, Nation Service Carrier Centre, Mother and Child hospital etc, being executed in Una District. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner also welcomed the Governor in the meeting. SP Una Arjit Sen Thakur, ADC Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma and the officers of different departments were present in the meeting.

