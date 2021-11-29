Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meets specially abled children at Ashray

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today visited Ashray, Special school cum day care centre and met specially-abled children at Dehlan in Una District. Governor appreciated the endeavors of Ashray, being carried to bring the specially abled children back into the mainstream. ‘Ashray is working on a very important issue and it is an inspiration to society. My best wishes,’ Arlekar wrote in the visitor’s book. Later the Governor also met the members of Aradhana, self help group for specially abled people in Dehlan, who prepare cotton wicks and dhoop for self sufficiency. He said the district administration Una was doing commendable work for the upliftment of specially-abled people. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma also accompanied him during his visit. Advocate Suresh Aire, Chairman Ashray welcomed him and briefed about the facilities being provided to the students

