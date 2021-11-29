Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 96 developmental projects of Rs. 381 crore in Dharampu

New Delhi : Announces PWD Circle at Dharampur The present State Government was ensuring that every section of the society and every area of the State get benefitted from the welfare and developmental schemes of the State Government. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 96 developmental projects worth Rs. 381 crore in Dharampur Assembly Constituency of Mandi district today.

Chief Minister said that the people of Dharampur area were fortunate that they have a dynamic and committed leadership representing them in State Vidhan Sabha. He said that it was a historic day for the people of Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area as a record 96 developmental projects worth Rs. 381 crore were dedicated to the people of the area.

Jai Ram Thakur said that corona pandemic badly shattered the world economy and Himachal Pradesh was not an exception. He said that timely decisions by the Central leadership and the State Government coupled with active cooperation of the people, the country and the state was gradually coming out from this situation. He said that even during the pandemic, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 4500 crore in about 42 Vidhan Sabha areas of the State. He said that the Congress leaders did nothing in this crisis and even tried to politicize this sensitive issue. He reminded the congress leaders that there were only 50 ventilators in the State when the pandemic spread whereas today the State has over 1000 ventilators.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Jal Jeevan Mission has been proving a boon to the people of the State as the State was committed to provide fully functional water tap to every household by mid of next year. Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has launched Sahara Yojna for providing financial assistance of Rs 3000 per month to families with chronically ill patients, Grihini Suvidha Yojna to provide free gas connections to about 3.25 lakh households, Himcare Scheme to provide health cover of Rs. 5.25 lakh to eligible families, social security pension to the old age, widows, destitute, specially abled etc. He said that over 2.07 lakh families have been benefited under the HIMCARE scheme. He said that Rs 31000 were being provided to daughters of BPL families under the Shagun Yojna at the time of their marriage. He said that it was unfortunate the despite remaining in power for about 50 years, the Congress leaders never thought of such welfare schemes. He said that the Congress leaders were busy in their own development. Chief Minister said that the results of recently held bye-elections has given a little time to rejoice for the Congress. He said that these results has nothing to do as the results of 2022 general election would be very different as the BJP would again form government in the State. He said that today the Nation was safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was giving befitting reply to any misadventures of the neighbouring nations. He said that abrogation of Article 370, construction of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodaya was possible due to the strong leadership and political will power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister announced PWD Circle at Dharampur, upgradation of Community Health Centre Mandap to 50 bedded hospital, upgradation of veterinary dispensary Seoh to Veterinary Hospital, opening of PHC at Daraba, opening of veterinary dispensary at Banerdi, opening of Labour Office cum Employment Exchange at Dharampur, starting of Volvo bus service from Dharampur to Delhi, upgradation of three PHCs to CHCs in the area and starting of science classes in two Government Senior Secondary Schools of the area. Jai Ram Thakur also announced construction of helipad at Sandhol and Tanihar, Rs. 10 lakh for renovation of Regional Manager Office building, Dharampur, Rs. 10 lakh each for four roads in the area and Rs. 15 lakh for interlocking tiles at bus stand Dharampur.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 45 lakh PHC staff quarter at Darwar, Rs. 1.15 crore 62 meters span foot bridge near HRTC bus stand Dharampur, Rs. 28 lakh Sub Centre Majhyar, Rs. 58 lakh four rooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Mandap, Rs. 58 lakh four rooms at Government High School at Chatter Pipli, Rs. 8 crore Government Degree College at Sandhole, Rs. 10.62 crore 142 meter span bridge at Churu Ra Balh, Rs. 2.90 crore 16.75 meters span bridge over Makkar Nallah on Haaylog to Pehad road, Rs. 8.90 crore 75 metres span bridge over Sun khad on Patti Jhanjhail Kathyali via Darku road, Rs. 65 lakh Dharampur to Satrehar via Mathi Banwar road, Rs. 45 lakh Nalad bridge to Syathi road, Rs. 1.74 crore Hukkal to Sun khad road, Rs. 4.45 crore Dabrot to Arli Paryal road, Rs. 3.50 crore Khopuan to Churu Ra Balh road, Rs. 3.34 crore upgradation of Longni to Sajao road and Rs. 3 crore upgradation of Parchu to Sajao road. Jai Ram Thakur also inaugurated Rs. 31.15 crore LWSS to Sandhole, Neri, Datwar, Ghanala, Sohar, Kothuwan, Dhalara and Beri Gram Panchayats and improvement/rejuvenation of existing WSS in tehsil Sandhole under ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’, Rs. 13.20 crore LWSS to various habitations in GP Darwar, Rs. 11.99 crore LWSS to Rakhoh, Cholthra, Awah Devi, Tihra and adjoining villages in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 19.25 crore LIS to group of panchayats Sandhole, Sohar, Neri Datwar and Ghanala in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 2.61 crore rainwater harvesting structure and lift irrigation scheme Bhadu Chaswal and Chatryana in tehsil Dharampur, Superintending Engineer Office at Dharampur, Rs. 1.61 crore Assistant Office and residential buildings at Mandap and Rs. one crore cowshed at Nald in GP Longni. Jai Ram Thakur performed foundation stones of Rs. 17.08 crore rehabilitation/ renovation of various water supply schemes under IPH Sub Division Mandap, Rs. 15.58 crore rehabilitation/rejuvenation of various LWSS under IPH Sub Division Tihra, Rs. 53 lakh CAD work for Lift Irrigation Scheme Pipli in GP Sajao Piplu, Rs. 31.64 crore CAD work for Lift Irrigation Scheme Baroti, Mandap, Jordhan area and their adjoining villages in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 9.49 crore CAD work for Lift Irrigation Scheme Behri to Dhawali Marhi in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 2.45 crore CAD work for Lift Irrigation Scheme Binga, Samoud and Saklana in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 7.05 crore Parvat Dhara Scheme in Lashni khad and Dughah Nallah at Bhoorin Dharampur Block, Rs. 1.87 crore LIS Jol Maluia in GP Tatoli Pardana and Bahri, Rs. 2.20 crore water supply facility to various left out habitations of GP Bahri, Longni and Saklana under JSV Sub Division Dharampur, Rs. 1.91 crore water supply scheme to left out habitations in GP Langehar, Chouri and Chanouta, Rs. 2.82 crore WSS to left out habitations of G.P. Longni, Rs. 1.55 crore LWSS Cheij Gwella to Haloun and its adjoining villages in tehsil Sandhole, Rs. 1.47 crore source strengthening of JJM schemes in Jal Shakti Sub Division Dharampur, Rs. 6.21 crore source strengthening of Kamlah and Mandap area under Jal Shakti Sub Division Dharampur, Rs. 4.96 crore source strengthening of Kandapattan (Kamlah phase), Rs. 5.40 crore source strengthening of JJM Scheme Ropri Chowk and multi villages under Jal Shakti Division Sarkaghat and Rs. 9.88 crore integrated bee keeping development Centre Jhalera.

Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs. 71 lakh link road Bakkari to Upper Gwalla, Rs. 82 lakh link road village Alshed, Rs. 89 lakh link road Jhangi Bhoor Chandgala Bhalu Bhalue road, Rs. 68 lakh link road to village Churra, Rs. 71 lakh link road Jared to Tharu, Rs. 1.27 crore 30 meter span bridge over Bhaletuwan over Seoh Kaltri Fadol road, Rs. 3.17 crore 60 meter span bridge on Dhaloun to Rakh road, Rs. 1.73 crore 62 meters span foot bridge over Sun khad, Rs. 3.41 crore 72 meter span bridge over Sun khad from Kandapattan to Chakyana road, Rs. 88 lakh link road Garli to Sahan, Rs. 26.10 crore combined office building at Dharampur, Rs. 51 lakh ayurvedic health centre at Kujjabalh, Rs. 57 lakh ayurvedic health centre at Baroti, Rs. 1.26 crore link road Bakkar khad to Rassadi, Rs. 63 lakh link road Harizen Basti Koon, Rs. 59 lakh Conference Hall at Govt. ITI Paplog, Rs. 2.19 crore 30 meter span bridge on Dwardo Darku Padhar road, Rs.3 crore 40 meter span bridge over Jandar khad on Sherpur to Sari via Khaber road, Rs. 1.42 crore link road Khanour Fakdol Kaltri Beri Kothwan road, Rs. 86 lakh 16.75 meter span bridge over Paplog khad, Rs. 38 lakh link road Mansa Mata Chowk to Lower Datwar, Rs. 78 lakh school building at Government High School Banerdi and Rs. 78 lakh school building at Government High School Koon. Jai Ram Thakur also laid foundation stones of Rs. 1.46 crore PHC building at Morla, Rs. 2.09 crore PHC building at Jhangi, Rs. 13.84 crore ITI building at Baroti, Rs. 4.28 crore 60 meter span RCC bridge on Dhalon to Rakh road, Rs. 1.14 crore Sub Tehsil Office cum Residence building at Mandap, Rs. 1.25 crore Revenue Sadan Office cum residence building Dharampur at Longni, Rs. 63 lakh Sanyukat Bhawan at Bahri, Rs.63 lakh Sanyukat Bhawan at Sandhole, Rs. 1.25 crore Sanyukat Bhawan at Chanouta, Rs. 1.40 crore link road Nalad to Binga, Rs. 15.72 crore 230 meter span bridge over River Beas at Balesar Pattan, Rs. 83 lakh link road harijan basti Putlifld, Rs. 1.14 crore link road village Badoh, Rs. 1.90 crore link road to village Jatheri, Rs. 16.07 crore 50 bedded hospital at Mandap, Rs. 85 lakh link road Kot to Lamber, Rs. 89 lakh link road Khouda to Buhana via Bakkar khad, Rs. 82 lakh link road Bada Huin to harijan basti Balh, Rs. 89 lakh link road Bag to harijan basti, Rs. 89 lakh link road Dagwani to Chandpur, Rs. 84 lakh link road Answai to Chaswal, Rs. 63 lakh link road Darwar to Saklani basti, Rs. 89 lakh link road Lagyar, Rs. 86 lakh link road Manjhla Bandal, Rs. 78 lakh room for PSA Oxygen Plant and manifold System at 100 bedded Hospital at Dharampur, Rs. 78 lakh room for PSA Oxygen Plant and manifold System at 100 bedded hospital at Sandhole, Rs. 68 lakh room for PSA Oxygen Plant and manifold system at 50 bedded hospital at Tihra and Rs. 71 lakh room for PSA Oxygen Plant and manifold system at 50 bedded hospital at Mandap. Jal Shakti and Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that the people of the State in general and people of Mandi parliamentary constituency in particular were fortunate to have an honest and hardworking Chief Minister in the form of Jai Ram Thakur. He said that Dharampur has witnessed unprecedented development during the last about four years and the credit of this goes to the special benevolence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said that inauguration and foundation stones of record 96 projects worth Rs 381 crore were provided to the people of Dharampur by the Chief Minister. He said that the area was fast emerging as a model Vidhan Sabha area of the State. He said that Rs 1688 crore SHIVA Project has been sanctioned for the State to ensure horticulture development in lower areas of the State. He also detailed various developmental demands of the area. State Joint Media In-charge Rajat Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects worth crores of Rupees in Dharampur area. He said that once known as Changar area, today almost every household has functional tapped water in Dharampur area. He said that credit of this goes to the Chief Minister who ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted during the last about four years. Mandal BJP President Puran Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA Sarkaghat Col. Inder Singh, MLA Drang Jawahar Thakur, MLA Jogindernagar Prakash Rana, Vice Chairman State Khadi Board Sanjiv Katwal, HP State Cooperative Bank Director Priyavrat Sharma, District BJP President Dalip Thakur, General Secretary State BJP Mahila Morcha Vandana Guleria, Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindham Chaudhary and other prominent persons of the area were present on the occasion. -0-