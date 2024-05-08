Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Jigyasa Hosts Student-Science Connect program on Climate Change

Jigyasa Division of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NISCPR) hosted a Student-Science Connect program titled “Impact of Climate Change: Food and Water Sustainability” today at the Vivekananda Hall, CSIR-NISCPR campus, New Delhi.

The program aimed to engage school students and inspire action towards sustainability through science education. A total of 55 students participated in the program from two schools: Kendriya Vidyalaya BSF Camp Chawla and Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri, New Delhi.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NISCPR said, “In response to the pressing issue of climate change, we have launched the ‘Wrinkle Achche Hain’ campaign in which staff will wear non-ironed clothes to encourage energy conservation. Our goal is to raise awareness about climate change and inspire students to actively participate in environmental conservation and energy-saving practices. Through this student-science connect program, we are dedicated to nurturing a generation that is aware of their environmental impact and equipped to make a positive difference.”

The event also featured an engaging activity called “Doing Science is Fun,” led by Shri Amit Kumar Sharma from the Nirbhaya Science Museum, MCD, New Delhi. A visit to the SVASTIK Exhibition was also a part of the event. Principal Investigator and Nodal of the CSIR-NIScPR Jigyasa project, Dr. Suman Ray (Principal Scientist), Dr. Shiv Narayan Nishad, Senior Scientist and Dr. Kanika Malik, Sr. Principal Scientist CSIR-NIScPR were also present for the event.