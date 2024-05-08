Sam Pitroda Resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Amid Controversy

Sam Pitroda has opted to resign from his position as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted this decision, stated party general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh added that Pitroda made the decision voluntarily. This development follows a significant political uproar during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, sparked by Pitroda’s racially insensitive remark regarding the appearance of Indians from various regions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned his statement.